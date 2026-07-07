Cam Ly–Phuoc Thanh road opens, improving access to Da Lat's tourist attractions

The final section of the project, at the Phuoc Thanh T-junction, has been connected to 19 Thang 5 Street in Lang Biang-Da Lat Ward, eliminating the fragmented construction that had characterized the site in previous months.
Construction of the Cam Ly–Phuoc Thanh road project began in August 2023 and was originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. Under the initial plan, the project was to be implemented during the 2021–2024 period before its completion deadline was extended to the end of 2025. However, repeated delays occurred due to difficulties in land clearance.
The road links Cam Ly Ward–Da Lat with Lang Biang Ward–Da Lat, providing a connection between the western and northern parts of Da Lat. With a total investment of VND400 billion (US$15.2 million), the project is designed to establish a ring road corridor in line with the Da Lat Urban Master Plan through 2030, with a vision to 2050.
The opening of the route will facilitate the transportation of agricultural products, particularly vegetables and flowers, from major farming areas to markets. It will also enable visitors traveling to suburban attractions such as Van Thanh Flower Village, Ta Nung Pass, the foot of Lang Biang Mountain, and Suoi Vang Lake to save time by avoiding detours through downtown Da Lat.