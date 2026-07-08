Government launches plan to build November 24 into National Culture Day

The Vietnamese Government has approved a 2026-2030 plan to develop Vietnam Culture Day into an annual nationwide event aimed at promoting cultural values, strengthening national identity and expanding public access to culture.

The Government has issued a plan to organize Vietnam Culture Day during the 2026-2030 period with the goal of turning the annual November 24 observance into a cultural event with broad public impact, fostering a nationwide cultural and political movement while affirming the people's role as creators, custodians and promoters of the nation's cultural values.

Numerous activities will be held to promote Vietnamese Culture Day. Photo: Thu Ha

Under the plan, Vietnam Culture Day aims to improve public access to culture, encourage cultural creativity and expand opportunities for people to enjoy cultural activities. It also seeks to inspire patriotism, national pride, civic responsibility and aspirations to contribute to the country's prosperity and happiness in the new era.

The plan also seeks to honor traditional cultural values and heritage, promote tangible and intangible cultural heritage, handicrafts and traditional craft villages, and combine cultural preservation with economic development, tourism and the promotion of Vietnam's cultural brand.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will coordinate with ministries, agencies, local authorities and media organizations to develop a unified communications system for Vietnam Culture Day. It will also step up the use of digital platforms and social media while leveraging the influence of respected and prominent individuals to promote the nation's history, cultural identity, national values, family values and standards for Vietnamese people in the new era.

Under the plan, Vietnam will develop digital cultural spaces and expand the application of technology at museums, libraries, theaters, exhibition centers and other cultural institutions to broaden public access to cultural resources.

The plan also calls for multi-platform communications campaigns, measures to safeguard cultural security in cyberspace, strict enforcement of copyright protection, and proactive efforts to counter false and misleading information related to culture.

Large-scale activities will include exhibitions showcasing cultural development achievements, a series of cultural events, and overseas cultural programs organized through Vietnam's representative missions abroad.

The plan also aims to develop experiential tourism at heritage sites and traditional craft villages, while investing in grassroots cultural infrastructure, helping establish Vietnam Culture Day as a nationwide cultural event.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan