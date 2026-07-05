Deputy PM inspects preparations for launch of martyrs' remains search drive

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on July 5 inspected preparations for the launch of a search and recovery operation for the remains of fallen soldiers on July 6 morning at Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra listens to reports on the preparations for the launch of a search and recovery operation for the remains of fallen soldiers on July 6 morning at Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

As head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra reviewed the entire program and organizational plans for the event.

Saying the ceremony is of special significance, she instructed Military Region 7 Command and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and their steering committees, to carefully review every stage of the preparations to ensure the event is conducted safely, solemnly and in accordance with Vietnam's tradition of remembering those who sacrificed for the nation.

The Deputy PM said the ceremony should demonstrate the Party and State's highest sense of responsibility and gratitude towards martyrs and their families.

She directed the organizers to invite all historical witnesses and representatives of the forces involved in searching for, recovering and identifying martyrs' remains to attend the ceremony. She also requested thorough preparations for incense-offering and memorial rituals at both the excavation site and the temporary mortuary, ensuring they are conducted respectfully in line with Vietnamese cultural traditions.

Looking ahead to the recovery operation, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra instructed Military Region 7 and Ho Chi Minh City authorities to establish detailed procedures covering excavation, collection, forensic sampling, preservation of remains and personal belongings, and memorial services before the martyrs are reburied at cemeteries.

She stressed that the work must be undertaken by qualified specialists with meticulous attention to detail to ensure no evidence is overlooked. Relevant agencies were also asked to provide regular progress reports to the national steering committee and promptly report any issues requiring guidance.

The Deputy Prime Minister placed particular emphasis on identifying the recovered remains. She called for broader cooperation with specialized agencies to analyze personal artefacts and other available information, while urging local authorities to collect DNA samples from martyrs' relatives as early as possible to facilitate identification.

She also requested stronger public communications on the search and recovery effort, both at home and abroad, highlighting the Party, State and military's enduring commitment to honoring those who sacrificed for Vietnam's national liberation and reunification.

Investigations have led to the preliminary identification of several suspected mass graves believed to contain the remains of soldiers killed during the Mau Than Spring 1968 General Offensive and Uprising in the area now occupied by Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park in Hoa Hung Ward.

The offensive, commonly known in the West as the Tet Offensive, was one of the largest military campaigns against the American military forces.

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