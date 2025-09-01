Military delegations from Russia, Laos, Cambodia visit national exhibition

On August 31, military delegations from Russia, Laos, and Cambodia participating in the military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the National Day visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, and the national achievements exhibition in Hanoi.

Military delegations from Russia, Laos, and Cambodia visit national exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

After laying flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late leader, the delegation visited the exhibition honoring the country's achievements to commemorate the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) at the National Exhibition Center in Hanoi’s Dong Anh Commune.

At the event, the international military personnel toured the outdoor display area organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, showcasing a variety of modern weapons and military equipment of the Vietnam People’s Army.

The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” is a significant political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) and is the largest showcase of its kind ever held. It is open to the public free of charge, welcoming domestic and international visitors through September 5.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh