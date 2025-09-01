Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Military delegations from Russia, Laos, Cambodia visit national exhibition

SGGP

On August 31, military delegations from Russia, Laos, and Cambodia participating in the military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the National Day visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, and the national achievements exhibition in Hanoi.

1.jpg
Military delegations from Russia, Laos, and Cambodia visit national exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

After laying flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late leader, the delegation visited the exhibition honoring the country's achievements to commemorate the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) at the National Exhibition Center in Hanoi’s Dong Anh Commune.

At the event, the international military personnel toured the outdoor display area organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, showcasing a variety of modern weapons and military equipment of the Vietnam People’s Army.

The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” is a significant political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) and is the largest showcase of its kind ever held. It is open to the public free of charge, welcoming domestic and international visitors through September 5.

trien-lam-khu-bp-2-4113-5445.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
7.jpg
Related News
By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Military delegations Russia Laos Cambodia national exhibition

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn