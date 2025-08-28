Exhibition of country's achievements marking National Day opens

The exhibition honoring the country's achievements to commemorate the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) officially opened at the National Exhibition Center in Hanoi’s Dong Anh Commune on August 28.

Party General Secretary To Lam (C), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L), and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R), along with delegates, attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were Party General Secretary To Lam; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; along with current and former members of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee, and other senior Party and State officials.

The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” is a significant political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) and is the largest showcase of its kind ever held. It is open to the public free of charge, welcoming domestic and international visitors through September 5.

National Exhibition Center in Hanoi’s Dong Anh Commune (Photo: SGGP)

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The event offers a comprehensive showcase of the nation’s most prominent achievements across key sectors, including industry and technology, investment and trade, agriculture and rural development, healthcare, education, culture, sports, tourism, national defense, and foreign affairs.

It also celebrates Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, shaped by 4,000 years of history, the diversity of its 54 ethnic groups, the abundance of natural resources and regional specialties, as well as iconic architectural landmarks from past to present.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore exhibition spaces dedicated to green industries, digital transformation, aerospace, national defense and security, as well as zones highlighting international relations and Vietnam's 12 cultural and creative industries.

The event will feature a wide range of display formats, including large-scale panels, photographs, drawings, documents, and historical artifacts. These will be complemented by technologies such as 3D mapping, virtual reality experiences, and audiovisual and multimedia products, as well as the integration of digital and AI-powered applications.

Ho Chi Minh City’s outdoor display zone (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition will be organized into several major thematic zones, including a general overview area, a green economy and clean energy section, aerospace and aviation industries, defense and security industries, an international exhibition area, and an area highlighting Vietnam’s 12 cultural and creative industries.

In addition to the exhibits, the event features a diverse series of activities, including forums and seminars on artificial intelligence and digital data, as well as business networking sessions. A lineup of large-scale cultural performances, organized by the Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Thua Thien-Hue, and others, will take place continuously from August 29 to September 5.

With the theme of connecting the past, present, and future, the exhibition on socio-economic achievement commemorating the 80th National Day is not only a large-scale showcase but also a 'spiritual festival' for the entire nation that ignites national pride, love for the homeland, and a collective aspiration to build a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam.

A wide array of military equipment is on display in the Ministry of National Defense's exhibition area. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Public Security’s outdoor display zone (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai An, Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh