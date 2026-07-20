Vietnamese aerial silk act selected for Almaty International Circus Festival

According to the Vietnam Circus Federation, the aerial silk act "Du Son" (Red Swing), performed by artists Hong Thuy and Pham Huong, has been selected to represent Vietnam at the Almaty International Circus Festival 2026.

The aerial silk act "Du Son" (Red Swing), performed by artists Hong Thuy and Pham Huong (Photo: Vietnam Circus Federation)

The circus festival will take place from July 22 to 26 at the Kazakhstan National Circus in Almaty 2026.

The festival is expected to bring together performers from around 20 countries and territories, making it one of Central Asia's most prominent international circus events.

According to People's Artist Tong Toan Thang, director of the Vietnam Circus Federation, this year's edition features numerous award-winning acts that have earned top honors at major international competitions. The festival will provide Vietnamese artists with an opportunity to showcase their talent before an international jury comprising circus experts, directors, producers, and arts administrators from around the world.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh