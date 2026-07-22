Culture/art

Government issues legal framework for National Digital Culture Infrastructure

SGGP

The Government has introduced a new decree establishing the legal foundation for a national digital culture ecosystem, including a national cultural data repository and measures to support the development of Vietnamese digital cultural industries.

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Pottery artisans from Bau Truc and their products are on display in Hanoi. Photo: Thu Ha

The Government has issued Decree No. 277/2026/ND-CP on Digital Culture Infrastructure, establishing the legal framework for building a digital culture ecosystem, creating a national cultural data repository, and promoting the development of cultural industry products with a distinct Vietnamese identity.

Under the decree, digital culture infrastructure comprises digital infrastructure, digital cultural data infrastructure, and digital platforms, systems, and tools serving the public interest. It is defined as the foundation connecting Vietnam's cultural identity with innovation, the digital economy, and the country's soft power.

A key focus of the decree is the creation of a national digital cultural data repository. Digitized data on cultural heritage, the arts, festivals, music, and other cultural assets will serve as a resource for research, education, artificial intelligence development, and creative industries.

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A corner of the exhibition area at the Vietnam Press Museum. Photo: Thu Ha

The data repository can be used to develop a wide range of digital cultural products, including films, video games, animation, publishing, design, and other creative works. Digitizing cultural heritage also creates opportunities for preservation and restoration through artificial intelligence, 3D modeling, virtual reality, and other technologies. The decree envisions the use of Digital Twin technology to create digital replicas that help preserve cultural heritage over the long term.

The decree also aims to establish a transparent digital cultural market through copyright databases, work identification systems, digital cultural asset exchanges, and mechanisms for payment and benefit sharing. At the same time, it will expand public access to digital cultural services regardless of geographic location.

Notably, the model of Cultural Innovation Centers will promote cooperation among government agencies, educational institutions, and businesses, supporting the development of digital cultural content and products while connecting creative communities with the market.

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Hoa Lo Prison historical site in Hanoi. Photo: Thu Ha

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has also issued a 100-day action plan to address bottlenecks in digital transformation. The plan focuses on infrastructure, data, digital platforms, online public services, the digital economy, human resources, financing, and implementation discipline.

The ministry has also instructed agencies to prioritize shared use, integration, and data sharing to avoid duplicated investment while ensuring cybersecurity, protecting personal data, and safeguarding data sovereignty from the design stage onward.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan

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digital cultural industries digital cultural services geographic location educational institutions bottlenecks in digital transformation online public services the digital economy decree 277

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