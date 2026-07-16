Nha Trang to host Asian sailing regatta for first time

The regatta is part of the 2026 Khanh Hoa Sea Festival and is jointly organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Seanata Sailing Yacht and Technical Services Company.

The 2026 VPS Cup Fareast 19R Open and International Regatta will be held in Nha Trang Bay on July 17 – 19. (Photo courtesy of the organising board)

The 2026 VPS Cup Fareast 19R Open and International Regatta will be held for the first time in Nha Trang Bay from July 17 to 19, bringing together regional sailing clubs in one of Vietnam’s most prominent coastal sporting events.

The regatta is part of the 2026 Khanh Hoa Sea Festival and is jointly organized by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Seanata Sailing Yacht and Technical Services Company.

Nine teams from leading sailing clubs across Asia are expected to compete, representing Japan, the Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand, alongside top Vietnamese teams.

All crews will race on Fareast 19R boats in the One Design class, a format widely used in international competitions. The identical design ensures fairness and places emphasis on sailing technique, teamwork and race strategy rather than equipment advantages.

According to the organizers, teams will complete registration procedures on July 17 at Ana Marina Nha Trang in Bac Nha Trang ward, followed by the opening ceremony with the participation of local authorities, athletes and visitors. After the ceremony, crews will receive their boats and begin training sessions ahead of the official races.

The main races are scheduled to start at noon on July 18 and 19 in the waters off the Nha Trang Center shopping mall. A total of nine to 12 races are planned, depending on weather conditions, wind strength and sea currents.

The competition will be conducted under international sailing regulations, with an experienced panel of referees overseeing race management and scoring to ensure fairness and professionalism.

Bui Anh Tuan, director of Seanata and head of the organizing committee, said preparations have been largely completed, with coordination among relevant agencies to ensure logistics, technical requirements, communications and safety measures are in place.

“The event is ready to deliver competitive and exciting races for both domestic and international teams,” Tuan said.

Beyond the competition, the regatta is expected to help promote Nha Trang Bay as a destination for marine sports and tourism, while highlighting Khanh Hoa’s potential to host international sporting events.

Vietnamplus