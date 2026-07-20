Ho Chi Minh City fosters reading culture through community engagement

These days, a wide range of initiatives to bring books closer to readers, particularly children, are taking place across Ho Chi Minh City to spread and develop reading culture within the community.

The activities are part of ongoing efforts to gradually nurture the next generation of readers, in line with the spirit of Directive No. 04-CT/TW issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Directive No. 16-CT/TU of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, both of which emphasize fostering a reading culture with readers at the center.

Numerous activities spread and develop reading culture

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Children's Book Fair brings books to young patients at Children's Hospital 1 in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

To foster compassion, thrift, and a spirit of sharing knowledge among members of the Young Pioneer Organization, while supporting students at underprivileged schools’ Young Pioneer units across the country, the Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) young pioneer magazine under Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has launched the "Khan Quang Do Bookshelf" youth initiative.

The initiative is being implemented in two phases, from June 2026 to December 31, 2027, and from 2028 to 2031, with the goal of establishing 100 "Khan Quang Do Bookshelves."

Since its launch, the program has received enthusiastic support from school Young Pioneer units, members, students, and numerous authors. As of July 8, the organizing committee had collected more than 9,000 books, 937 blank notebooks, and VND3 million in donations to purchase additional books.

Alongside the donation drive, the organizing committee has promptly delivered 24 bookshelves to wards, communes, special zones, and social institutions across Ho Chi Minh City, including An Phu Dong Ward, Dien Hong Ward, Con Dao Special Zone, Thanh An Island Commune, the Go Vap SOS Children's Village , and Thu Duc Youth Village. Beyond Ho Chi Minh City, five additional bookshelves have been presented to five border communes in Cao Bang Province.

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Children's Book Fair has concluded, earning praise for its positive impact in promoting reading and fostering a reading culture across the city.

A key highlight of this year's event was the expansion of reading spaces beyond traditional venues to residential neighborhoods, apartment complexes, hospitals, workers' boarding houses, and other community locations. The initiative helped bring books closer to the public, particularly children and disadvantaged readers.

The book fair also offered a wide range of engaging experiences, including author meet-and-greet sessions, creative activities, technology-enhanced reading experiences, and innovative ways for visitors to explore literary works. These activities helped inspire a love of reading, cultivate reading habits from an early age, and gradually nurture a generation of knowledgeable readers equipped with self-learning skills and a lifelong commitment to learning.

According to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, building the next generation of readers is particularly significant in the current era of digital transformation.

For Ho Chi Minh City, promoting a reading culture is an investment in the quality of human resources and the city's sustainable development. A creative city needs citizens who are eager to learn, capable of independent research, and committed to continuously updating their knowledge, he emphasized.

Reading culture helps build a learning society

As part of the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Children's Book Fair, the People's Committee of Dien Hong Ward, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, Phuong Nam Culture Corporation, and the Khan Quang Do Magazine, successfully organized a Reading Promotion Book Fair at Xi Grand Court Apartment Complex, creating a meaningful cultural space for children and their families.

According to Ms. Phan Thi My Hien, a representative of the Xi Grand Court apartment management board, the event received an enthusiastic response from residents. Building on this success, the management board plans to continue working with its partners to maintain and expand the book fair, while introducing more educational and cultural programs for children and the local community.

Commenting on efforts to bring books closer to local communities, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Ngoc Hoi said Ho Chi Minh City is well-positioned to cultivate the next generation of readers, thanks to its network of public libraries, schools, book streets, cultural spaces, and an increasingly robust publishing and book distribution system.

However, he emphasized that fostering generations of readers with a strong reading culture is a long-term endeavor. Achieving this goal requires close coordination among families, schools, the cultural and education sectors, publishers, and society as a whole, thereby gradually creating a sustainable reading environment for every citizen.

The goal is to make reading a habitual part of everyday life, thereby contributing to the development of a learning society and advancing the city's growth on a foundation of knowledge.

The success of efforts to promote a reading culture should not be measured by the number of book fairs or reading promotion programs held, but by whether reading truly becomes an intrinsic need and a daily habit for every citizen. To achieve this, it is essential to build a comprehensive reading ecosystem in which every stakeholder plays a vital role—from families, schools, libraries, and publishers to government agencies and the broader community, the Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports said.

By Ho Son - Translated by Kim Khanh