Art program commemorates late theatrical scriptwriter Vien Chau

The art program honoring late theatrical scriptwriter, People's Artist Vien Chau, was held on the evening of July 17 at the Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers flowers to artists. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The program was attended by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; along with leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, representatives of Binh Duong Ward and Ben Cat Ward, as well as a large audience of Cai Luong (reformed opera) enthusiasts.

The program was jointly produced by the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center and the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong (reformed opera) Theater, featuring performances by People's Artists Le Thuy, Minh Vuong, Trong Huu, Thanh Nam, Thoai Mieu, Huu Quoc, My Hang; Meritorious Artists Kim Tu Long, Lam Tuyen, Quynh Huong, Van Khanh, Le Tu, Le Hong Tham, Thu Van, Diem Thanh, Thy Trang, Vo Thanh Phe, among others.

A performance during the program (Photo: SGGP)

People's Artist and playwright Vien Chau, whose real name is Huynh Tri Ba, was born on October 21, 1924. He was a famous zitherist and an author of many Cai Luong (reformed opera) plays and made significant contributions to the development of Cai Luong (reformed opera).

The late artist is one of the southern region’s most famous writers of Cai Luong (reformed opera). He also trained many generations of well-known Cai Luong stars.

The Cai Luong guru was awarded titles, including Meritorious Artist in 1988, the People’s Artist in 2012, and received the Third Class Labor Medal of the State President for his contributions to the development of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music) in 2014.

He passed away in 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City.

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By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh