Exhibition highlights HCMC's 50 years of being named after President Ho Chi Minh

The Ho Chi Minh City Museum has launched a themed exhibition titled "Ho Chi Minh City – 50 Years of the Honor and Pride of Bearing President Ho Chi Minh's Name."

The Ho Chi Minh City Museum has launched a themed exhibition titled "Ho Chi Minh City – 50 Years of the Honor and Pride of Bearing President Ho Chi Minh's Name." (Photo courtesy of Ho Chi Minh City Museum)

It aims to showcase the city's remarkable achievements over five decades of development, growth and international integration while inspiring pride and aspirations for progress in a new era.

The exhibition features two sections, including "A Glorious Journey" and "An Integrated Megacity – A National Growth Engine." Through a collection of documents, photographs, and displays, it presents key milestones in the city's history, including July 2, 1976, when the 6th National Assembly officially renamed Saigon–Gia Dinh City as Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition also chronicles the city's efforts to overcome post-reunification challenges, uphold its spirit of dynamism, innovation, and bold thinking, and gradually establish itself as Vietnam's leading economic hub. It highlights the city's achievements in economic development, culture, society, foreign affairs, and international integration, as well as the expansion of its development space from July 1, 2025, toward becoming an integrated megacity serving as a key driver of national growth.

In addition, the exhibition introduces milestones in building the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space and commemorates the city's inclusion in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in the field of film in October 2025.

The exhibition will remain open to the public through November 23.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh