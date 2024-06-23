Michelin guide unveils 2024 Bib Gourmand selection for Hanoi, HCMC

For the second edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Vietnam, 42 eateries have been nominated for the Bib Gourmand selection, 18 in Hanoi and 24 in Ho Chi Minh City.

A picture taken at Pho Khoi Hoi in Hanoi, a newcomer to the Michelin Gourmand list for 2024. (Photo Courtesy of noipho360.vn)

The announcement, featuring five newcomers in Hanoi and eight in HCMC, precedes the release of the 2024 Michelin Guide for Hanoi, HCMC and Da Nang.

This year's selection marks a significant increase from the inaugural edition, which included 29 entries. The Bib Gourmand restaurants for Da Nang, the newest Vietnamese addition to the portfolio, will be revealed on June 27 at the Michelin Guide ceremony in HCMC.

The Bib Gourmand award, symbolised by the Michelin man, recognises dining establishments known for their high-quality, value-driven cuisine.

The 2024 selection for Hanoi and HCMC represents seven cuisines: Vietnamese, noodles, European contemporary, street food, vegetarian, Cantonese, and Latin American.

This diverse range showcases the rich culinary scene in the two cities, where quality food is accessible at reasonable prices.

In Hanoi, the new additions to the list are Bun Cha Chan, Luk Lak, Mien Luon Dong Thunh, Mr Bay Mien Tay, and Pho Khoi Hoi.

In HCMC, they are Banh Xeo 46A, Bo Kho Ganh, Bun Bo Hue 14B, Man Mpi, Nha Tu, Tiem Com Tho Chuyen Ky, Vi Que Kitchen, and Sol Kitchen & Bar.

The 2024 selection for the Michelin Guide for Hanoi, HCMC, and Da Nang, featuring Michelin Stars and special awards, will be announced on June 27 at a ceremony in HCMC.

According to guide.michelin.com, the Bib Gourmand started in 1997. It has a price limit for consideration that varies from country to country, depending on the cost of living, but inspectors search for the same high quality, wherever they happen to be in the world, it says.

VNA