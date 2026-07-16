"Books to Every Home" project launched to foster reading culture nationwide

The "Books to Every Home" project was officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City on July 15 to foster a reading culture by bringing books closer to readers through direct, accessible, and sustainable outreach.

Artist Tran Dai Thang (center) and his colleagues at the launch of the "Books to Every Home" bookmobile initiative.

The project was conceived by artist Tran Dai Thang, Director of Dong A Culture Joint Stock Company, to make quality books more accessible by delivering them directly to readers in local communities across the country.

The inaugural bookmobile departed from Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of July 15, with its first stop at the Vung Tau Revolutionary Tradition House at No. 1 Ba Cu Street, Vung Tau Ward. Over the next year, the project will continue its journey to provinces and cities nationwide, bringing books and reading opportunities to communities throughout Vietnam.

Each stop along the journey is designed as a cultural gathering space tailored to the unique characteristics and conditions of the local community, helping cultivate reading habits and promote a culture of reading.

The "Books to Every Home" bookmobile will travel across provinces and cities nationwide over the next year, bringing books directly to communities throughout the country.

At each destination, Dong A company organizes a book fair featuring around 300 titles and approximately 3,000 books, alongside exchanges with authors, illustrators, artists, and publishing professionals. These activities offer readers greater access to valuable publications while providing opportunities to meet and interact directly with the people behind the books.

From July 16 to 19, the "Books to Every Home" project will make its first stop in Vung Tau. During the event, artist Tran Dai Thang will create live book cover illustrations, interact with readers, and introduce his publication Toi Ke-Tat Ca Deu Tu Sach (I Tell – Everything Comes from Books) on July 16 and 17.

At 10 a.m. on July 18, renowned musician Tran Tien will meet with readers and present his artbook.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh