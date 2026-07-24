Hue International Heritage and Music Festival to open free to public

The Hue International Heritage and Music Festival—officially branded as the Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026—will offer free admission to locals and tourists alike, organizers announced at a press conference on July 23.

At the press conference of Hue International Heritage and Music Festival (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the press event, Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee and head of the Festival Organizing Committee, stated that the event aims to advance the national policy on cultural industry development. It also seeks to solidify Hue’s reputation as Vietnam's signature festival city and a regional cultural hub.

Centering on the theme “City Awakening,” the festival will establish a multidimensional experiential ecosystem that bridges cultural heritage with contemporary music, visual arts, and modern performance technologies. Organizers noted that it stands to be one of the largest cultural, musical, and technological showcases ever staged in the imperial city.

Beyond its artistic programming, the festival features dedicated spaces for creative arts, technology, culinary experiences, and interactive community activities. The initiative promises attendees a fresh perspective on Hue—one where tradition seamlessly converges with modernity.

A defining feature of the initiative is its strategic roadmap to evolve into an annual, flagship international cultural and music brand for the city through 2030. According to Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, this model serves as a strategic cultural development framework aimed at forging a signature local cultural-tourism product. In doing so, it is expected to bolster the night-time economy, attract foreign investment, and broaden international cooperation.

The Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026 is scheduled to run from August 30 to September 1 at the Sports Center Square in Hue City.

By Minh Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh