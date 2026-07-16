Ben Thanh Metro Station unveils public art space

On July 15, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1), in collaboration with Tan Ha Noi Art Company Limited and related partners, inaugurated an artistic decoration project at Ben Thanh Metro Station.

Delegates and invited guests view the Ceramic Clock, the centerpiece artwork installed beneath the skylight at Ben Thanh Metro Station. (Photo: SGGP)

The project features six public artworks created by artist Nguyen Thu Thuy and Tan Ha Noi Art Company. Its centerpiece is a ceramic clock installed beneath the station's skylight, inspired by the lotus flower and the decorative motifs found on the ancient Dong Son bronze drums.

The project also includes three large-scale ceramic murals depicting iconic images of Ho Chi Minh City, including Nguyen Hue Flower Street, the metro line, and fireworks over the Saigon River; a collection of archival photographs showcasing the history and architecture of areas along the metro route; and the Vietnam – Four Seasons of Flowers art series displayed on the station's columns.

According to the organizers, integrating public artworks into Ben Thanh Metro Station enhances the aesthetic value of the city's public transport infrastructure while promoting Vietnam's cultural identity and fostering a vibrant cultural space within Ho Chi Minh City's metro system.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh