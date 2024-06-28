Travel

MICHELIN Guide Vietnam’s 2nd edition reveals selection

SGGP

MICHELIN Guide Vietnam 2024 presented the most extensive list of 164 restaurants in major cities on June 27.

cac-nha-hang-quan-an-duoc-vinh-danh-toi-276-9247.jpg.jpg
The announcement ceremony for restaurants in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC rated in the MICHELIN Guide is held in the city on June 27. (Photo: SGGP)

The selection of the second edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Vietnam includes seven restaurants awarded one Michelin star, 58 Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants, and 99 MICHELIN Selected venues.

Of these, HCMC has two one-Michelin star restaurants, eight establishments joined the latest Bib Gourmand list, and 16 MICHELIN Selected facilities.

michelin-guide-vinh-danh-cac-co-so-an-uong-toi-276-6989.jpg.jpg
At the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides said that Da Nang has been newly added to the coveted gourmet list. This addition enriches and diversifies the MICHELIN Guide's selections. Vietnam's culinary culture reflects abundant energy, passion, and continuous creativity, surprising the market.

In addition, renowned chefs are increasingly opening restaurants in Vietnam and collaborating with the younger generation of Vietnamese chefs approaching the goal of putting the customer at the center. Therefore, Vietnam is truly becoming an attractive destination on the world culinary map in the eyes of tourists and diners, he added.

Related News
By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

MICHELIN Guide Vietnam Michelin Star Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants MICHELIN Selected venues

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn