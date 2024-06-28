MICHELIN Guide Vietnam’s 2nd edition reveals selection

MICHELIN Guide Vietnam 2024 presented the most extensive list of 164 restaurants in major cities on June 27.

The announcement ceremony for restaurants in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC rated in the MICHELIN Guide is held in the city on June 27. (Photo: SGGP)

The selection of the second edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Vietnam includes seven restaurants awarded one Michelin star, 58 Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants, and 99 MICHELIN Selected venues.

Of these, HCMC has two one-Michelin star restaurants, eight establishments joined the latest Bib Gourmand list, and 16 MICHELIN Selected facilities.

At the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides said that Da Nang has been newly added to the coveted gourmet list. This addition enriches and diversifies the MICHELIN Guide's selections. Vietnam's culinary culture reflects abundant energy, passion, and continuous creativity, surprising the market.

In addition, renowned chefs are increasingly opening restaurants in Vietnam and collaborating with the younger generation of Vietnamese chefs approaching the goal of putting the customer at the center. Therefore, Vietnam is truly becoming an attractive destination on the world culinary map in the eyes of tourists and diners, he added.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh