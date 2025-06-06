Two additional Ho Chi Minh City restaurants receive one Michelin star

Ho Chi Minh City's culinary scene shines with two new one-Michelin-star establishments when Michelin Guide announced the list of restaurants honored in the 2025 edition yesterday.

Yesterday in Da Nang City, the Michelin Guide unveiled its 2025 honorees for three major Vietnamese cities Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City saw two additional restaurants, CieL and Coco Dining, receive the prestigious one-Michelin-star award.

Many restaurants in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang are honored by Michelin Guide

Making its debut on the Michelin list, CieL was immediately awarded one Michelin star—a rare achievement for a newcomer. Founded and helmed by young chef Le Viet Hong who was born in 1992, the restaurant reflects his training at France’s prestigious Ferrandi culinary school and his experience co-founding The Monkey Gallery. Recently honored as Michelin’s Best Young Chef of the Year, chef Hong brings a modern culinary vision infused with nostalgic flavors. CieL’s menu masterfully marries European techniques with Vietnamese ingredients, offering a refined yet emotionally resonant dining experience.

Michelin inspectors praised CieL not only for its exceptional cuisine but also for the narrative depth expressed through each dish. Ingredients like fish, shrimp, and vegetables are elevated to their fullest potential, both in flavor and in emotional impact.

Also recognized in this year’s list, Coco Dining earned its first Michelin star after years of consistent excellence. Led by chef Vo Thanh Vuong, the restaurant is celebrated for its contemporary, inventive approach rooted in traditional Vietnamese recipes and advanced modern techniques—particularly its innovative use of fermentation.

Lamai Garden has become the first restaurant in Hanoi to receive the Michelin Green Star, a prestigious recognition for its exemplary sustainable development practices.

International Director of Michelin Guide Gwendal Poullennec stated that Vietnamese chefs are 'embracing their cultural roots, blending modern techniques to share their homeland's story through culinary expression'.

To date, Ho Chi Minh City is home to five restaurants awarded one Michelin Star: Anan Saigon, Akuna, Long Trieu, CieL, and Coco Dining.

By Mai An– Translated by Anh Quan