Michelin Guide reveals nine new outstanding, affordable dining spots in Vietnam

Michelin Guide Vietnam 2025 just presented the most extensive list of 65 restaurants in major cities, including nine newcomers.

Michelin Guide Vietnam 2025 just presents the most extensive list of 65 restaurants in major cities, including nine newcomers. (Photo: SGGP)

In June, Michelin announced its 2025 Bib Gourmand selection, an honor awarded by its culinary experts to restaurants and eateries offering high-quality food at reasonable prices. This year, the number of recognized establishments in Vietnam has risen to 63, with nine new names making their debut on the prestigious list.

In Hanoi, five new eateries earn Bib Gourmand honors, including Ha Thanh Mansion, Mau Dich 37, Chan Cam eel noodle soup, Pho bo (beef noodle) Lam, and Uu Dam Vegetarian Restaurant. Each offers a distinct culinary identity. They underscore the capital’s leading role on Vietnam’s gastronomic map.

Of these, the coastal city of Da Nang has four new entries to the 2025 Bib Gourmand selection, reflecting the richness and variety of Central Vietnamese cuisine, including Banh Xeo (Crispy Vietnamese Pancakes) 76, Ba Thuong (Ms.Thuong) Hue-Style Spicy Beef Noodle Soup, Que Xua Restaurant, and Shamballa Vegetarian Restaurant.

The selection criteria for awards strictly adhere to a global standard upheld by the esteemed Michelin inspectors. All establishments are chosen based on the same five key criteria that Michelin inspectors utilize all over the world: quality of the ingredients; mastery of cooking techniques; the harmony of the flavors; expression of the chef’s personality in the cuisine; and consistency of excellence over time and across the entire menu.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh

