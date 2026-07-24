Technology gives classic films new lease on life

Many Vietnamese films, long thought to have faded into obscurity years after their release, have unexpectedly found new audiences after becoming relevant to current events.

In the age of social media, a film's lifecycle can be revived at any moment, giving it a renewed opportunity to reach viewers.

An unexpected resurgence

A scene in the TV series Ngon Nen Hoang Cung (The Candle in the Royal Palace)

After the movie titled Hoang Hau Cuoi Cung (The Last Empress) directed by Bao Nhan and Namcito, became the center of public debate, the television drama Ngon Nen Hoang Cung (The Candle in the Royal Palace), produced by Ho Chi Minh City Television Film Studio (TFS), directed by Nguyen Quoc Hung, and first released in 2004, also made an unexpected comeback. Short clips of the series posted by TFS on digital platforms have attracted significantly higher viewership than many other television dramas.

Director of TFS, Pham Viet Phuoc, said the studio has continued to make use of its extensive archive of feature films and documentaries across various digital platforms over the years. To adapt to changing audience habits, Ngon Nen Hoang Cung has been repackaged into short-form videos featuring carefully selected highlights to engage online viewers.

However, there is no universal formula for bringing an old film back into the spotlight. That is why the company carefully considers how archived works are reintroduced, to avoid unnecessary speculation or unintended consequences. The studio’s goal is to evoke nostalgia among longtime viewers while reaching younger audiences, rather than capitalizing on controversial elements, the Director of TFS said.

Meanwhile, according to Vu Thi Bich Lien, Director of Mega GS Entertainment and Media Complex, the company has been implementing plans to reintroduce its film catalog for years, primarily through free digital platforms.

"In fact, the possibility of an older production regaining public attention is often anticipated when certain situations arise, such as the passing of an actor, a controversy involving the cast, or a particular topic becoming the focus of public discussion," she said.

"At such times, audiences often revisit these films not only for entertainment but also to compare, reflect on, or gain a deeper understanding of the characters, performances, and storylines. Recognizing this demand, we—as well as many other production companies—consider re-releasing these works to meet audience interest," Lien added.

The copyright challenge

However, not every re-released film is able to enjoy a second life. Only productions with enduring quality, artistic merit, and humanistic value are capable of retaining audience interest years after their original release. According to Bich Lien, films produced more than a decade ago generally attract only modest viewership. While audiences may watch selected clips because they relate to current events, few are willing to return to theaters to watch the entire film if it is re-released. Even paying to stream older titles on online platforms remains relatively uncommon.

The automated copyright identification systems used by digital platforms generally give priority to whoever uploads the content first. Therefore, distributors of older films should proactively upload their content as early as possible to establish ownership. If another channel uploads the material first, proving ownership later requires extensive documentation, verification, and considerable effort to resolve copyright claims, the Director of Mega GS Entertainment and Media Complex said.

A more pressing issue is copyright protection. Older films have often been copied and redistributed across numerous channels over the years, making it difficult for audiences to distinguish legitimate distributors from unauthorized sources. Viewers simply choose free versions or the first search results they encounter. Copyright infringement involving older films is far more widespread than with newly released productions. Pirated copies are readily available, and public curiosity driven by current events further fuels demand, Bich Lien said.

In recent years, Mega GS has worked with digital platforms and relevant authorities to inspect and take action against numerous copyright violations, she added.

Mr. Pham Viet Phuoc believes that maximizing the value of older films requires more than simply re-uploading the original works or selected clips. Rights holders should enrich their releases with behind-the-scenes materials, restore films in higher-quality formats, and combine these efforts with effective promotional campaigns to improve visibility and searchability.

He emphasized that copyright protection should rely on both the content management tools provided by digital platforms and the proactive use of technology to detect infringements. While technology has created new opportunities for classic films to reach contemporary audiences, it is also the key to safeguarding copyright and unlocking the full value of archival film collections.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh