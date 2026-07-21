Vietnamese artists turn album launches into immersive fan experiences

Vietnamese singers are moving beyond traditional album launches by introducing interactive and multi-platform promotional campaigns that blend music with art, technology, and fan engagement to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

If music projects were once introduced through conventional press conferences, music video (MV) premieres, and official releases, artists and their production teams are now demonstrating remarkable creativity with launch and promotional campaigns that are more distinctive, carefully planned, and professional.

V-Pop artists pioneer immersive album launch campaigns

In mid-July 2026, singer MONO (Nguyen Viet Hoang) held a "group listening session" in the form of a silent party to launch his album My Dieu Ca. Guests were required to leave their personal belongings outside before receiving headphones to listen continuously to all 15 tracks.

Singer Hoa Minzy utilizes local cultural elements to promote her music video "Bac Bling" (Photo: NSCC)

The launch venue was furnished with mats, cushions, and chairs, allowing attendees to relax and enjoy the music as if they were in their own living rooms. In the lead-up to the album, MONO also kept fans intrigued by releasing teaser MVs embedded with hidden details that hinted at the album's overall structure.

Singer GREY D (Doan The Lan), often dubbed the "digital music prince," returned with an unconventional promotional campaign for his album Anh Sang - Man Dem. He launched a game called "Where's GREY D?" that challenged fans to find him at locations across Ho Chi Minh City. More than 1,000 people joined the hunt within 48 hours. The campaign created a broad yet intimate and entertaining interactive experience for fans.

Meanwhile, singer Vuong Binh promoted his album Anh Bo Vai by launching an "Emotional Hotline," inviting listeners to call and share their personal struggles. The hotline received more than 1,000 calls within five days, drawing significant attention to the music project while strengthening connections between the artist and his audience.

Earlier, in June 2026, singer Vo Le Vy and painter Le Van Trong unveiled a collaborative project featuring the music album Em va 30 alongside 11 paintings under the theme Thanh Khong. Rapper Binz organized a painting session combined with a listening event for his debut album Gap Lai at the end of May.

These artistic settings transformed music promotion into multisensory experiences through visual art and direct audience interaction.

V-Pop artists embrace multi-channel marketing

Growing competition in the music industry has created both pressure and motivation for artists to transform promotion into comprehensive, multi-channel marketing strategies. Well-known performers including Hoa Minzy, Son Tung M-TP, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Binz, Van Mai Huong, Phuong My Chi, MONO, and GREY D have each adopted promotional approaches that reflect their own identities.

Depending on their resources, artists are creating distinctive campaigns through product showcase performances combined with fan meet-and-greets, cover song contests, behind-the-song series documenting songwriting and MV production, and large digital billboard displays in busy urban locations organized by fan clubs or production teams.

These diverse approaches demonstrate that artists no longer view communications as merely promotional tools but as an integral part of the artistic concept behind their work. They are creating unique "emotional universes" around their projects and inviting audiences to become part of the experience.

One of the pioneers of this approach is Son Tung M-TP. Before releasing his project Come My Way, he continuously teased images and hinted at an international collaboration, keeping fans in suspense.

GREY D also expanded beyond simply releasing audio recordings or one or two MVs by elevating his project to the scale of a concert, an ambitious move that transformed the music experience into a multisensory live performance.

No discussion of music promotion would be complete without Hoa Minzy, whose MV Bac Bling achieved a series of impressive milestones, many of them driven by a smart and highly effective communications campaign.

In addition to extensive coverage by news outlets, content related to Bac Bling was continuously released across social media platforms, including the MV, teasers, trailers, behind-the-scenes videos, and livestreams with fans.

Hoa Minzy also held a press conference in Bac Ninh Province and hosted 100 banquet tables for local residents, helping narrow the distance between the artist and her audience. Her effective incorporation of local culture and traditions into the promotional campaign for Bac Bling has been widely regarded as a particularly astute marketing strategy.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan