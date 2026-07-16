Culture/art

Da Lat unveils weekly street music series at Xuan Huong Lake

SGGPO

The Lam Dong Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on July 16 a plan to organize regular street music performances around Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat.

Under the plan, street music events will be held every Saturday afternoon around the lake.

On the last Saturday of each month, the program will be expanded to include larger-scale street performances, community exchanges and interactive activities for residents and visitors.

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A street art parade took place on roads surrounding Xuan Huong Lake in late 2025.

The performances will feature a wide range of musical genres, including acoustic, pop, rock, ballad, contemporary music, instrumental ensembles, folk songs, traditional Vietnamese music, Central Highlands ethnic musical performances, jazz and other modern street arts.

The program will bring together artists, musicians, singers, bands, cultural clubs, organizations and individuals working in the arts, as well as students from schools and universities in Da Lat.

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Residents and visitors enjoy a street music performance on Tran Quoc Toan Street along Xuan Huong Lake.

The initiative is expected to reinforce Da Lat's brand as a UNESCO Creative City of Music, following its admission to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music in October 2023.

In 2024, authorities piloted a pedestrian street around Xuan Huong Lake operating from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After more than a year, the pedestrian zone was discontinued due to low visitor numbers.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Lam Dong Da Lat Xuan Huong Lake street music UNESCO Creative City of Music weekly street music series

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