Culture/art

Vietnam advances plan for first UNESCO-recognized Photography City

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The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is taking the initial steps to develop the Vietnam Photography City Project, aiming to have the country's first photography city recognized by UNESCO in 2027.

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Ho Chi Minh City has been recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Film under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in last November. (Photo: VNA)

The initiative is part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of media arts. The Ministry's Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibition is collaborating with UNESCO, photography associations, businesses, local authorities, and domestic and international artists to formulate the project.

Under the proposed framework, Vietnam's Photography City will be developed as an integrated ecosystem encompassing physical infrastructure, a creative ecosystem, market and consumer development, and digital infrastructure. Several localities, including Khanh Hoa, Hue, Ninh Binh, and Quang Ninh, are being surveyed and encouraged to participate in the pilot phase.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, photography is one of the priority sectors under Vietnam's strategy for developing its cultural industries. With its strong visual impact and broad public appeal, photography not only produces artistic works but also helps document history, promote the country's image, boost tourism, and stimulate related economic sectors.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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UNESCO-recognized Photography City UNESCO Creative Cities Network Vietnam's Photography City

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