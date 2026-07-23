Film week commemorating War Invalids and Martyrs Day opens in HCMC

The film week in the Southern region to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2026) officially opened on July 22 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates present flowers to the production team of Mua Do (Red Rain). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and relevant agencies, held the opening ceremony of the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Director of the Cinema Department Do Quoc Viet; People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports; director and screenwriter Duong Cam Thuy, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Cinema Association; along with representatives of government agencies, filmmakers, and students from universities and colleges across the city.

Deputy Director of the Cinema Department Do Quoc Viet speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Cinema Department Do Quoc Viet underscored the Film Week's significant political, cultural, and educational value. He said Ho Chi Minh City serves as an important stop in the nationwide effort to promote humanitarian values, foster patriotism, and inspire a love of cinema among the public, particularly younger generations.

The deputy director of the Cinema Department also commended the participation of the entire cinema exhibition network in the commemorative program, noting that theaters had joined the initiative on a non-profit basis.

According to the program, the Film Week in Ho Chi Minh City will be held at more than 50 cinema complexes, offering free screenings on July 22, 23 and 24 for war veterans, revolutionary contributors, policy beneficiary families, members of the armed forces, youth union members, pupils, students, and the general public.

The cast and crew of Mua Do (Red Rain) join an exchange with the audience at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The featured films are outstanding state-commissioned productions recognized for their strong ideological and artistic value, including Dung Dot (Don't Burn), Mui Co Chay (The Scent of Burning Grass), Nhung Nguoi Viet Huyen Thoai (The Legend Makers), Duong Xuyen Rung (Road Through the Forest), Truyen Thuyet Ve Quan Tien (The Legend of Quan Tien), and Binh Minh Do (Red Dawn).

With the approval of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Cinema Department, Ho Chi Minh City will additionally screen two films, Mua Do (Red Rain) and Chi Tu Hau (Mrs. Hau). Notably, Mua Do (Red Rain) was selected as the opening film immediately following the inauguration ceremony.

At the opening ceremony, Senior Colonel and Meritorious Artist Kieu Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the People's Army Cinema and production director of Mua Do (Red Rain), joined cast members Do Nhat Hoang, Le Ha Anh and Hua Vi Van for a meet-and-greet session with guests and audiences.

In addition to screenings at commercial cinemas, Ho Chi Minh City will organize special film screenings and artist exchange programs at Van Lang College, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), and the People's Security University.

People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports would continue to step up propaganda efforts to further promote the special Film Week across educational institutions and cultural centers, aiming to reach a broader audience, particularly young people.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh