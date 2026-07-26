Art program illuminates memories, pays tribute to heroic martyrs

On the evening of July 25, the special art program "Stars of the Fatherland" took place in Con Dao Special Zone, HCMC to commemorate heroic martyrs on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

The "Stars of the Fatherland" art program illuminates memories and pays tribute to heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City from different periods also attended the ceremony.

Structured into three chapters, including "A Land of Legends," "Sacred Con Dao," and "The Radiant Green Island", the "Stars of the Fatherland" art program evoked a deeply emotional, reflective, and sacred artistic atmosphere.

Each performance served not only as an artistic offering but also as a heartfelt tribute from the artists to those who dedicated their youth, blood, and lives to the nation's independence and freedom. The event reaffirmed the vital role of literature and the arts in preserving historical memory, enriching cultural identity, and disseminating the noble values of the Vietnamese people.

Through a seamless blend of revolutionary songs, musical reenactments, and dramatic sketches, the program brought the nation's heroic history to life, portraying the indomitable will, steadfast spirit, and noble sacrifices of past generations. It paid homage to Con Dao—a sacred land marked by profound loss and sorrow, yet standing as a shining symbol of patriotism, the longing for independence, and the unyielding resilience of the Vietnamese nation.

Beyond its artistic tribute, the program conveyed a message of peace, inspiring national pride, fostering the tradition of "When drinking water, remember the source," and instilling a sense of gratitude and responsibility among citizens—particularly the younger generation—in the cause of building and defending the Fatherland in a new era of development.

Expressed through the language of music, dance, and theatrical arts, the performance paid solemn homage to heroic martyrs, wounded and sick veterans, revolutionary contributors, and generations of fallen soldiers who courageously sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence, freedom, and unification.

The event took place against a deeply moving and unique backdrop, as the entire country, including Ho Chi Minh City, actively carries out the peak phase of the "500-day-and-night campaign" to accelerate the search, collection, and identification of martyrs' remains.

The profound significance of this campaign served as the core emotional foundation for the entire "Stars of the Fatherland" program—rendering each artistic performance a solemn prayer, a tangible act of remembrance, and an unwavering pledge from today's generation to those who gave their lives.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh