Metro Line No.1 put into trial operation to mark National Reunification Day

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong expressed his happiness in welcoming foreign representative agencies, representative offices of international, economic, cultural, and trade organizations and foreign business associations in Ho Chi Minh City for their first experience of the metro line. Their attendance was a chance for the city leaders to listen to opinions and comments to improve passenger services.

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City this morning welcomed delegations of foreign representative agencies in Ho Chi Minh City and Dien Bien veterans to join the automatic operation of Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).

The event was more meaningful on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2024) and the 138th anniversary of International Workers' Day (May 1,1886-2024).

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and a delegation of foreign representative agencies in Ho Chi Minh City had their first experience on urban railway Metro Line No. 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong talks with Mr. Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan to Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Attending the event, Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo highly appreciated Ho Chi Minh City's prioritization on development of the urban railway system.

At the same time, Mr. Ono Masuo expressed his expectation that this metro line will be the foundation for urban development planning, solve traffic congestion and bring more convenience for residents.

Consul General of Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City Kho Ngee Seng Roy shared that the journey on the metro line was so smooth and fast. He believed that the whole metro line will change the comprehensive urban aspect of the city after it is officially put into exploitation.

A delegation of Dien Bien veteran soldiers joins the trial automatic operation of the Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien this morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Guests enjoy the trial operation of the Metro Line No.1. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The trial operation and safety assessment of the Metro Line No.1 has been proceeded from 2023 up to now under strict standards of Japan and Europe to ensure the highest level of safety when the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line is officially put into operation.

It is expected that 17 trains will operate on the metro line during the first phase of exploitation, comprising 14 officially-operated and three back-up ones. Each train has a total length of 61.5 meters, comprising three connected wagons with a capacity of 930 passengers.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong