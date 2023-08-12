HCMC to implement TOD model along Metro Line No.1, Ring Road No.3 HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport is receiving opinions from relevant department, localities and experts to complete the transit-oriented development (TOD) planning.

The department will summarize and submit the opinions and comments to the municipal People’s Committee by the end of the year in accordance with special mechanisms and policies under the National Assembly's Resolution No.98.

The information was provided by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam yesterday.

The TOD planning orients to developing public transportation system as a planning base for urban and traffic development to form population concentration points and subsequently distributed transport system.

Under the proposal of the HCMC Department of Transport, the planning will be implemented into seven steps. Initially, it is important to identify the concentrated traffic hub to possibly form TOD model.

The second step is to identify the surrounding areas of railway terminals, intersections of the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City; review the land fund and plans that need to perform partial adjustments of planning and evaluate the current situation.

The third step is to implement the partial adjustment of planning if any.

The fourth is to propose the independent public investment project along with carrying out compensation to revoke land and develop infrastructure and urban areas.

The fifth is to evaluate the pre-feasibility study report and propose and submit the investment policy to the Ho Chi Minh City People Council for approval.

The next is to organize project implementation. The last step is to oraganize auctions to select investors for the projects.

Besides, the Municipal Department of Transport also proposed to perform the TOD model into two periods.

The first period is to pilot the TOD model in the surrounding areas of concentrated traffic hubs comprising terminals of the Metro Line No.1 and intersections of the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City which are all identified and have clearly legal base.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has collaborated with the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to review and do statistics of the land fund surrounding the areas so it is permissible to promptly implement some pilot projects.

The second period will implement the traffic hubs of metro lines in association with the Urban Metro Line Planning of Ho Chi Minh City, including Metro Line No.2.

At the current time, the Metro Line No.2 has clear legal base and functional agencies have approved the positions of its terminals.