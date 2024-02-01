Nearly 100 overseas Vietnamese explore Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien

On the morning of February 1, around 100 overseas Vietnamese from various corners of the world took a train ride tour on the Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien.

Nearly 100 Vietnamese expatriates worldwide explore Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien.

The tour route spans approximately 12.3km, commencing from Ben Thanh Central Station and passing through eight elevated stations, including An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, Saigon High-Tech Park, Vietnam National University, and Suoi Tien Bus Station.

This event is part of the 2024 "Xuan que huong" (Spring in the Homeland) program, featuring numerous activities to celebrate Tet for overseas Vietnamese.

Following the visit and experience on Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien, the participants joined local connection activities in Thu Duc City and explored HCMC on a double-decker bus.

Excited Vietnamese expatriates eagerly board the Metro.

Tran Van Lien, 72, a Vietnamese expatriate in Thailand, expressed his excitement, sharing that this marks his third year returning to his homeland to celebrate Tet and participate in various activities organized by HCMC.

"This is my first time taking the metro route through the heart of the city. I can sense the changes in my country, and HCMC has undergone significant development with numerous high-rise buildings and improved transportation infrastructure. I hope to see even more positive development in the future," Lien shared.

Mr. Dao Trong Ly, Head Advisor of the Vietnamese community in Thailand, noted that this isn't his first year participating in the "Spring in the Homeland" program. After experiencing the Metro route this year, Ly expressed a high regard for the transportation infrastructure that HCMC has developed, including numerous modern bridge and road projects, especially the Metro Line. He looks forward to its early commencement to serve both the local residents and foreign visitors to the city.

Vietnamese expatriates explore stops of the Metro Line No.1.

Excited Vietnamese expatriates have their first experience riding on the Metro Line No.1.

The representative of the MAUR introduces the Metro Line No.1 to the Vietnamese expatriates.

The Metro Line No.1 as seen from inside the metro train

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Gia Bao