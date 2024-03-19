Obstacles on Metro Line No.1 need to be addressed urgently

The Metro Line No.1 project (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) is in the final stages of basic construction, but there are still numerous issues that require resolution.

On the afternoon of March 18, Mr. Bui Anh Huan, Deputy Head of the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), announced that the Metro Line No.1 project (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) is in the final stages of basic construction. Nevertheless, there are still numerous issues that require resolution.

These challenges pertain to operational aspects, including fare pricing strategies, management of urban railway infrastructure assets, procurement of public service contracts in the urban railway sector, as well as regulations governing the management, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of urban railway infrastructure within the city area.

MAUR has recommended that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee instruct the relevant departments to directly collaborate in resolving the issues. Regarding the adjustment of the project implementation timeline, on March 6, the Ministry of Planning and Investment provided feedback on the proposal from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Subsequently, the city delegated the Department of Planning and Investment to lead and coordinate with MAUR in reviewing and supplementing the contents according to the feedback from the Ministry of Planning and Investment. However, as of now, this has not been carried out.

In terms of the legal aspect of the agreement for the 4th tranche of the STEP loan from the Government of Japan, MAUR has suggested that the Department of Planning and Investment promptly provide recommendations to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to approve the content for submission to the Ministry of Finance.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Nha