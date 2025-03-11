Mekong Delta faces increasing saltwater intrusion

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, saltwater intrusion on the Mekong River is forecast to increase in the middle of this week and gradually decrease at the end of the week.

Experts recommend that local people choose salt-tolerant plants to adapt to salinity intrusion. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Hydrological Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Phung Tien Dung, noted that the highest salinity levels at major stations are lower compared to March 2024. Some areas in Ca Mau Province have recorded higher salinity levels. However, some locations in Ben Tre, Ca Mau, and Bac Lieu have recorded salinity levels that are higher than average.

Saltwater encroachment is also expanding with a 4-percent extent of salinity inland of 40-52 km on the Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay rivers, 50-58 km on the Ham Luong River, 45-50 km on the Hau River, and 25-30 km on the Cai Lon River.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the extremity of salinity will occur on March 11-15 and March 29-April 2 at the river mouths in the Mekong Delta. Meanwhile, the Vam Co and Cai Lon rivers will be significantly affected on March 10-15, March 29-April 2, and April 27-May 1.

The region faces the risk of saline intrusion due to low water sources from the upper Mekong River and high tide. Salinity intrusion can directly impact the daily lives and production activities of local people.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment requested that coastal communities proactively store fresh water for domestic use during low tide periods.

Experts recommend that local people choose salt-tolerant plants and animals to adapt to salinity intrusion and measure water salinity before watering salt-sensitive fruit trees.

Installing a saltwater filtration system is an important solution for clean water sources and irrigation. Aquaculture businesses need to monitor the salinity of the water environment to start harvesting and stocking time.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh