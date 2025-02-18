PM asks for measures to address salinity intrusion in Mekong Delta, HCMC

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed an official dispatch No. 15/CĐ-TTg on proactive measures against peak salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta region and Ho Chi Minh City on February 17.

The dispatch was sent to Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Natural Resources and Environment, Construction, and Information and Communications; and chairpersons of the People's Committees of the provinces and cities, including Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Can Tho, Hau Giang, Vinh Long, Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment continues to direct and closely monitor and provide timely information on the situation, hydrological forecasts, water sources, risks of drought, water shortages, and salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development has assigned the ministry's leadership to directly monitor, direct, inspect, and urge local authorities, especially in the coastal areas of the Mekong Delta, to implement proactive measures against salinity intrusion.

Chairpersons of the People's Committees of the provinces and cities, especially in the coastal areas, are required to closely monitor the developments and the prediction of the weather, water sources, and salinity intrusion to proactively implement specific response measures as directed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and in line with the current situation of localities. The provinces and cities must ensure fresh water for domestic use during low tide periods.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City are forecast to continue experiencing high saltwater intrusion from February to April. During the last week, water with salinity intruded 38-48 km in the Mekong River, 45-52 km in the Vam Co River, and 35-40 km in the Cai Lon River, down 3-8 km compared to the same period in 2024, 25-44 km compared to the same period in 2016, and 2020. In Ho Chi Minh City, salinity intrusion was lower than in 2024 and the average over many years.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh