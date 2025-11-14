Medical miracle on edge of life and death: Specialized healthcare network built

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan had an interview with SGGP reporters about notable achievements in healthcare and the strategic directions for developing Vietnam into a regional center of high-quality medical services.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan

The interview followed the series “Medical Miracles on the Edge of Life and Death” published in Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper spotlighting several recent breakthroughs in Vietnam’s modern medicine.

Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan stated that if he were to summarize the five most significant milestones, he would highlight the following accomplishments:

First, Vietnam has mastered numerous advanced medical techniques, particularly multi-organ transplantation, robotic surgery, fetal cardiac interventions, in-vitro fertilization, and state-of-the-art cancer treatments. These achievements demonstrate that Vietnamese physicians are approaching regional standards and that many techniques now meet international levels.

Second, the national network of medical facilities has been strengthened and expanded, better meeting public healthcare needs. The third milestone is Vietnam’s major progress in the digital transformation of the health sector, moving toward comprehensive population health management. The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, has implemented electronic health records on VNeID, developed a national database for medical practice and licensing, enabled nationwide interoperability of test results, and rolled out electronic medical records.

These steps lay the foundation for achieving the goal of “one citizen – one health record.” The fourth milestone is hospital governance reform, shifting the service mindset from providing services to truly serving patients. The fifth is Vietnam’s emergence as one of Asia’s leading countries in organ transplantation, with rapid coordination processes and high safety standards. Nearly 10,000 successful transplants have been performed, saving thousands of critically ill patients.

These accomplishments reflect the resilience, unity, and creativity of Vietnam’s medical workforce, and affirm the effectiveness of implementing the Party’s policies and resolutions on healthcare particularly the Politburo’s Resolution 72-NQ/TW on breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health. These achievements directly benefit the people, reinforce public trust, and reaffirm healthcare as a vital pillar of the national social security system.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health, by 2025 Vietnam will have 30 hospitals qualified to perform organ transplants, 85 hospitals trained in organ donation mobilization and brain death assessment, and 12 facilities licensed to operate tissue banks. Out of nearly 10,000 transplant cases, many cross-country transplants have been successfully carried out in a very short time thanks to close coordination among the health sector, traffic police, aviation, social services, and local authorities.

This cooperation demonstrates a strong spirit of patient-centered care, discipline, and humanity, contributing to “journeys of life.” However, 94 percent of current transplants come from living donors, while the rate of donations from brain-dead individuals remains low.

Vietnam has also transferred several advanced medical techniques to international colleagues, supported by key factors. According to the Deputy Minister, the comprehensive leadership of the Party and State in protecting, caring for, and improving public health has been decisive. Resolution 72 states: “Health is the most precious asset of human beings, the most important foundation for happiness, for the survival of the nation, and for the prosperous, sustainable development of the country. Protecting, caring for, and improving public health is the goal, the driving force, and the foremost political task, holding priority in all development strategies and policies.”

Thanks to this, the health system has been comprehensively strengthened, moving toward modernization, fairness, efficiency, and international integration. National mechanisms, policies, and strategies provide the foundation for specialized development of the sector.

Alongside this are the dedication and aspirations of medical staff. Leading hospitals such as Huu Nghi Viet Duc, Bach Mai, Cho Ray, Hue Central, and University of Medicine and Pharmacy Ho Chi Minh City are capable of performing techniques on par with regional standards. These institutions not only treat domestic patients but also train and transfer techniques to doctors from Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and other countries.

Nonetheless, current remuneration policies remain inadequate compared to the intellect and contributions of physicians, failing to ensure their peace of mind in professional development and patient care. Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan revealed that the Ministry of Health is deeply concerned about this issue. Current compensation policies for medical staff do not match the intensity of labor, professional pressures, and social responsibilities they bear. This affects their commitment, motivation, and the ability to retain high-quality personnel in the public sector.

Following directives from the Party and Government, particularly under Resolution 72, the Ministry of Health will coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance to develop salary mechanisms, allowances, and special policies for medical staff, especially in remote areas and specialized fields such as emergency care, intensive care, and infectious diseases.

In addition, efforts will be made to improve working environments, ensure occupational safety, and encourage research and training to enhance professional capacity. The goal is to ensure physicians are honored in their rightful position, provided with material and spiritual well-being, and able to devote themselves wholeheartedly to the mission of protecting public health.

The Ministry of Health will continue to improve institutions and strengthen the health system; implement the National Target Program on health care, population, and development for 2026–2035; and develop strategic projects such as emergency medical systems, medical tourism, specialized medical centers, and laboratory capacity.

These initiatives will help Vietnam establish a specialized, synchronized health network capable of competing regionally, gradually building a foundation to welcome international patients. The Ministry also focuses on developing high-quality medical human resources in line with international integration.

Financial reforms will be accelerated, including phased hospital fee exemptions for policy beneficiaries and vulnerable groups, expanded health insurance benefits, and new payment mechanisms based on output quality. Private healthcare development and public–private partnerships will be promoted to mobilize social resources and foster high-tech medical facilities.

The Ministry of Health has been tasked with issuing the National Digital Health Strategy to 2030 and a project to strengthen research and application of new technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data in medical treatment and health management. These breakthrough solutions aim to build a smart, transparent, efficient health system connected to all citizens.

With comprehensive implementation of these tasks, Vietnam’s health sector is expected to become a specialized medical hub integrated into Southeast Asia, affirming the position of Vietnamese medicine and contributing effectively to the national goals of prosperity, strength, happiness, and civilization.

The Ministry of Health is drafting amendments to the Law on Donation, Retrieval, and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs, as well as Body Donation, with the aim of expanding donor sources, refining regulations on brain death determination, donation and transplantation costs, donor benefits, and health insurance payment mechanisms. I hope that organ and tissue donation and transplantation activities will continue to grow strongly, transparently, and with humanity. Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan