HCMC launches public feedback and response system for healthcare sector

The system for receiving and handling public feedback from residents in the healthcare sector across Ho Chi Minh City aims to improve the quality of medical services and patient care.

On December 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health held an online briefing with directors of municipal hospitals and hospitals under ministries and agencies in the city to roll out a system for receiving and handling public feedback from residents in the healthcare sector across the city.

Patients complete satisfaction surveys after medical examinations.

The system facilitates the receipt, classification, monitoring of processing progress, and evaluation of feedback in a transparent and public manner through the “Public Feedback” section on the Ho Chi Minh City healthcare sector’s online information portal, thereby strengthening social oversight and the accountability of relevant units.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the synchronized operation of the system marks an important milestone in the sector’s digital transformation roadmap. It clearly demonstrates a people-centered approach, recognizing public feedback as the starting point for continuous improvements in the quality of medical services and patient care.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong