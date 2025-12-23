Health

HCMC launches public feedback and response system for healthcare sector

SGGP

The system for receiving and handling public feedback from residents in the healthcare sector across Ho Chi Minh City aims to improve  the quality of medical services and patient care.

On December 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health held an online briefing with directors of municipal hospitals and hospitals under ministries and agencies in the city to roll out a system for receiving and handling public feedback from residents in the healthcare sector across the city.

1000006468-3468-4179.png
Patients complete satisfaction surveys after medical examinations.

The system facilitates the receipt, classification, monitoring of processing progress, and evaluation of feedback in a transparent and public manner through the “Public Feedback” section on the Ho Chi Minh City healthcare sector’s online information portal, thereby strengthening social oversight and the accountability of relevant units.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the synchronized operation of the system marks an important milestone in the sector’s digital transformation roadmap. It clearly demonstrates a people-centered approach, recognizing public feedback as the starting point for continuous improvements in the quality of medical services and patient care.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

quality of medical services patient care public feedback and response system healthcare sector Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn