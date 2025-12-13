Tu Du Hospital's 2nd facility records over 5,000 patient visits since operation

After more than one month of operation, the second facility of Tu Du Hospital in Can Gio Commune, Ho Chi Minh City has stabilized its services and proven effective in medical care.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said on December 13, from November 10 to December 10, the hospital recorded over 5,000 outpatient visits, averaging 255 per day, with numbers rising steadily each week.

Multiple specialties have been rolled out, treating common conditions such as hypertension, respiratory infections, pregnancy monitoring and diabetes.

Patients are waiting for medical care at the second facility of Tu Du Hospital, Can Gio Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the hospital performed 12 surgeries and handled two vaginal deliveries in its first month, including several emergency and obstetric cases treated successfully on site, reducing the need for patients to travel to the city center.

In the coming time, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health plans to further upgrade facilities, equipment and staffing at Branch 2, aiming to develop it into a modern general hospital serving residents in Can Gio Commune.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong