Brain-dead father donates kidney to save son in Vietnam's first case of its kind

In a story that has moved millions, a tragedy of loss became a miracle of love when a brain-dead father donated his kidney to save his ailing son marking the first such case ever recorded in Vietnam.

The patient's mother gives her husband a final farewell.

On the morning of December 12, Viet Duc Friendship Hospital shared information about a profoundly moving and unprecedented organ donation and transplant case. A father who, after being declared brain-dead, donated his kidney to save his own son. This event not only represents a medical milestone but also a deeply human story about sacrifice, love, and hope within one Vietnamese family.

According to Viet Duc Friendship Hospital, the kidney recipient was a third-year distance-learning student at the National Economics University. For many years, he had battled chronic kidney failure and depended on dialysis treatments to stay alive. His family faced severe financial hardship and could not afford the high costs associated with a kidney transplant. Despite this, the young man continued his studies and clung to the hope of one day leading a normal life.

Then, tragedy struck. His father suffered a severe brain hemorrhage after a sudden accident and was declared brain-dead. In the midst of unimaginable grief, the patient’s mother made a courageous and selfless decision. She agreed to donate her husband’s organs so that his life could continue through others and she made one heartfelt request: that one of his kidneys be used to save their son.

The young man recovers after the surgery

The hospital’s transplant team quickly assembled and began preparing for the rare and complex operation. According to the medical team, this was the first case in Vietnam where a brain-dead father donated an organ to his own child — a scenario that posed not only technical challenges but also emotional weight for everyone involved.

Following the surgery, the patient initially experienced delayed graft function and required dialysis support for nearly two weeks. However, by the 14th day after transplantation, the donated kidney began functioning properly. His urine output gradually improved, and his overall health showed significant progress. After about three weeks of intensive care and monitoring, the young man recovered sufficiently to be discharged from the hospital.

Doctors at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital described the case as both medically successful and deeply meaningful. Beyond the technical achievement, it symbolizes the extraordinary bond of parental love — a father’s final act giving his son a second chance at life. The hospital emphasized that this story also highlights the growing importance of organ donation awareness in Vietnam, where many patients are still waiting for lifesaving transplants.

Medical experts hope that the story will inspire more families to consider organ donation, helping to save countless lives in the future.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan