44 outstanding hotels honored for first national award for smoke-free hotels

An award ceremony was held to honor 44 hotels across Vietnam for pioneering smoke-free hospitality standards.

On the afternoon of December 24 in Hanoi, Van Hoa Newspaper, in collaboration with the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund under the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies, held the first “Outstanding Smoke-Free Hotels” award ceremony for 2025.

At the event, 44 hotels from 16 provinces and cities across Vietnam were honored for meeting the “Outstanding Smoke-Free Hotel” criteria. The list includes 10 three-star hotels, 18 four-star hotels, and 16 five-star hotels.

Each hotel received a certificate and official recognition plaque and will be featured across suitable media platforms. This initiative provides an opportunity for hotels to affirm their reputation, management capacity, service quality, and social responsibility toward community health.

According to the organizers, the “Outstanding Smoke-Free Hotel” ranking system which is applicable to hotels rated three stars and above nationwide aims to encourage and recognize pioneering establishments while spreading a meaningful message about protecting public health and promoting a green, clean, and civilized tourism environment.

The ranking is envisioned as an annual initiative, gradually refining its evaluation criteria to align with international standards, expanding eligibility, and strengthening monitoring and assessment mechanisms to ensure the long-term sustainability of smoke-free commitments. In the long run, the program seeks to cultivate a nationwide smoke-free hotel movement, enhance the quality of hospitality services, and reinforce Vietnam’s image as a green, clean, and beautiful tourism destination.

In October 2025, Van Hoa Newspaper, together with the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund and relevant agencies, launched the first nationwide ranking program dedicated to the hotel sector, marking Vietnam’s inaugural effort to honor establishments pioneering in creating smoke-free service environments.

