Professor Thwaites recognized for transforming infectious disease research

After 13 years leading the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in Ho Chi Minh City, Professor Guy Edward Thwaites was today recognized for his remarkable role in advancing Vietnam’s position on the global medical map.

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to honor Professor–Doctor–Physician Guy Edward Thwaites, Director of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU), for his significant contributions to Vietnam’s healthcare sector on December 18.

Professor Guy Edward Thwaites is one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases and serves as an advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Australian Government, and the United Kingdom.

During his 13-year tenure as OUCRU Director, Professor Thwaites has transformed research findings into practical applications for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases. He has also played a vital role in advancing clinical research, training high-quality medical professionals, and providing expert support to Vietnam’s healthcare system.

Beyond research, Professor Thwaites has made lasting contributions to public health and to strengthening cooperation between the United Kingdom and Vietnam, particularly in front line healthcare and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Professor Thwaites and OUCRU signed a cooperation agreement with the city’s Center for Disease Control (HCDC) to enhance its operational capacity. He also proposed to the Wellcome Trust the idea of supporting the city’s healthcare sector in establishing an innovation incubation hub.

His dedication and contributions have elevated the reputation of Vietnam’s healthcare system especially that of Ho Chi Minh City on the global medical stage. On January 1, 2026, Professor Thwaites will conclude his tenure as Director of OUCRU in HCMC.

On this occasion, Professor Guy Edward Thwaites was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Medal “For the People’s Health” from the Ministry of Health.

In an emotional address, he expressed that the achievements were not his alone but the result of long-standing collaboration and partnership between OUCRU and Vietnamese colleagues over the years.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan