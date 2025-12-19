Committee sets target of 1.9 percent of Vietnam's population to donate blood

For 2026, the committee sets a target of collecting about 1.95 million blood units, with 99 percent from voluntary donors, over 67 percent repeat donors, and a national participation rate equivalent to 1.9 percent of the population.

On December 18 in Hanoi, the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation held a conference to review 2025 activities and set out plans for 2026.

According to the report presented, more than 1.7 million blood units were collected nationwide in 2025, with over 98 percent donated voluntarily. The proportion of the population participating in blood donation reached nearly 1.75 percent, with repeat donors accounting for almost 67 percent, and over 64 percent donating 350ml or more.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, Head of the National Steering Committee, emphasized that despite the 2025 administrative restructuring, streamlined organizational systems, and natural disasters in several regions, blood donation efforts remained stable, increasingly professional, and effective. She attributed this success to the leadership of the Party and State, the close coordination among sectors and localities, and the active participation of citizens.

For 2026, the Committee set a target of collecting about 1.95 million blood units, with 99 percent from voluntary donors, over 67 percent repeat donors, and a national participation rate equivalent to 1.9 percent of the population.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Health awarded the “For the People’s Health” Medal to four individuals for their significant contributions to the health sector: Bui Thi Hoa, former President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society; Nguyen Hai Anh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society; Vu Thanh Luu, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society; and Le Gia Tien, Head of the Health Care Department of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

Additionally, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society presented Certificates of Merit to 14 collectives for outstanding achievements in promoting voluntary blood donation in 2025.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan