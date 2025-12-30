HCMC police uncover multiple illegal-origin food businesses

HCMC police on December 30 said the Economic Police Division had launched large-scale inspections targeting food businesses dealing in products of unclear origin or violating food safety regulations.

Food storage facilities at the inspected companies

Accordingly, inspection teams examined a series of cold-storage business facilities across HCMC, including N.N.F Trading Co., Ltd. (Binh Hung Hoa Ward); M.P household business (Binh Loi Commune); X.H Food Co., Ltd. (Thu Duc Ward); T.L T.D Services Co., Ltd. (An Phu Dong Ward); V.T Frozen Food Co., Ltd. (Linh Xuan Ward); D.N.F Trading Co., Ltd. (Ba Diem Commune); L Trading and Food Processing Company (Tan Nhut Commune); C.P.F Co., Ltd. (Vinh Loc Commune); NT Food Co., Ltd. (Vinh Loc Commune); and H.M.H business establishment (Tam Binh Ward).

Large quantities of food of unclear origin are discovered.

Inspections revealed that these facilities were storing large quantities of animal meat and offal, including 4.5 tons of frozen pork udders; 3.7 tons of frozen pork intestines; 4.3 tons of frozen immature chicken eggs; 1.5 tons of frozen chicken cartilage; 5.5 tons of frozen buffalo, beef, and pork; 3.5 tons of chicken feet, dried beef, and Vietnamese pork sausage; and 7 tons of various seafood products.

All goods were packed in cardboard boxes bearing labels in foreign languages, without Vietnamese supplementary labels, and lacked invoices or documents certifying their origin and provenance.

Numerous products lack a clear origin and provenance.

Authorities ordered the destruction of the entire volume of food of unidentified origin and imposed administrative fines totaling more than VND1.6 billion.

In a related move, the Economic Police Division coordinated with relevant agencies to conduct food safety inspections at the D.N.M.K household business in Thu Duc Ward. Test results from two food samples—char siu pork and pork belly—used for food preparation showed that indicators for aerobic microorganisms, Salmonella spp., and Escherichia coli failed to comply with the Ministry of Health’s technical regulation QCVN 8-3:2012/BYT, posing potential food safety risks to consumers.

Authorities collect food samples for testing.

The Economic Police Division imposed an administrative fine of VND66.5 million and ordered a two-month suspension of the processing of char siu pork and pork belly at the establishment to remedy the violations committed by the business owner.

The police have urged the public to promptly report any suspicious signs to the nearest police unit or via the HCMC Police hotline, enabling authorities to swiftly take action.

By Van Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan