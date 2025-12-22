HCMC to strongly promote integrated traditional and Western medicine models

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Thanh Trung presents the Emulation Flag to the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Traditional Medicine. (Photo: SGGP)

This approach aligns with the characteristics of a megacity, where residents’ healthcare needs are increasingly diverse, specialized, and oriented toward sustainability.

The statement was emphasized by Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, at the 50th anniversary celebration of the establishment and development of the Traditional Medicine Institute in Ho Chi Minh City (December 24, 1975–2025) and the international scientific conference “Traditional Medicine: Integration and Development,” held on the afternoon of December 22.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, over the past 50 years, the Traditional Medicine Institute in Ho Chi Minh City has firmly established itself as the city’s leading institution in traditional medicine. The institute has not only preserved and promoted the heritage of traditional medicine but also proactively integrated it with modern medical practices, standardized professional procedures, and advanced treatment techniques, and gradually improved the quality of healthcare services, making a significant contribution to the overall development of the city’s healthcare system.

In the coming period, traditional medicine in Ho Chi Minh City will be guided toward modernization, standardization, and integration, closely linked with primary healthcare. The approach will be people-centered, with a consistent focus on treatment effectiveness and sustainable health care outcomes.

The “Mass Health Exercise Program for Community Wellbeing” held on November 16 attracts nearly 2,000 healthcare workers and residents of the city. (Photo: SGGP)

With a 50-year foundation of development, alongside a team of experienced, dedicated, and innovative medical professionals, he is confident that the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Traditional Medicine will continue to play a central role, making increasingly significant contributions to the mission of protecting, caring for, and improving public health, said Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong.

According to Dr. Ho Van Han, Director of the Traditional Medicine Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, the past 50 years have been a proud journey, forged through the wisdom, dedication, and medical ethics of multiple generations of doctors, scientists, and staff at the institute. He emphasized that this is a moment for the institute to look forward with a spirit of responsibility, innovation, and integration, aiming to increasingly meet the demands of protecting, caring for, and improving public health in the new era.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee awarded the Traditional Medicine Institute in Ho Chi Minh City the Traditional Flag in recognition of its 50 years of achievements in development and service. In addition, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to three collectives and five individuals from the institute for their outstanding performance in organizing the “Mass Health Exercise Program for Community Wellbeing” on November 16, which attracted nearly 2,000 healthcare workers and residents of the city.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh