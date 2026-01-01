Mass holiday exodus triggers heavy congestion ahead of New Year 2026

On the afternoon of December 31, traffic bottlenecks gripped gateways, bus stations, airports, and highways nationwide as tens of thousands of travelers departed major cities for their four-day New Year holiday.

Crowd of people at Tan Son Nhat Airport

Yesterday afternoon, a large number of people left major cities to begin their four-day New Year's holiday. Traffic density increased sharply at gateways, ports, bus stations, and train stations, causing prolonged congestion on many routes.

The Vietnam Road Administration has announced the addition of 10 new rest stops along the Eastern North–South Expressway, officially operational as of December 31, 2025. The newly opened facilities are located on key sections of the route, including Mai Son–National Highway 45, Nghi Son–Dien Chau, Ham Nghi–Vung Ang, Vung Ang–Bung, Cam Lo–La Son, Van Phong–Nha Trang, Nha Trang–Cam Lam, Cam Lam–Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet–Dau Giay (right-hand side). With these additions, the expressway now features a total of 15 rest stops designed to meet the essential needs of travelers and vehicles. Construction on the remaining six stops is being accelerated, with completion targeted for 2026.

In Hanoi, from around 3 p.m. on the last day of 2025, traffic congestion extended to routes leading to bus stations and highways such as the elevated Ring Road 3, Giai Phong, Khuat Duy Tien, Pham Hung, and the areas around Nuoc Ngam and My Dinh bus stations. Traffic pressure at the southern gateways was particularly high at the intersections. Hanoi authorities adjusted traffic flow at the Ngoc Hoi - Giai Phong intersection to connect to the Phap Van - Cau Gie expressway, and added branch roads at the Giai Phong - Do Muoi - Hoang Liet intersection to alleviate the congestion.

At bus stations in Hanoi, the number of passengers needing to travel also began to increase significantly. Giap Bat and My Dinh bus stations are ready to serve 17,000-20,000 passengers per day per station during peak periods. At Noi Bai International Airport, the number of passengers arriving is very high, increasing by about 10 percent compared to normal, causing localized congestion during some peak hours.

In the inner city area, roads around Hoan Kiem Lake such as Trang Thi, Dinh Tien Hoang, and Ly Thai To have been restricted or closed to vehicles from early afternoon to serve the New Year's Eve 2026 (Countdown 2026) program at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Ward.

Hanoi City Police, in coordination with the Department of Construction, organized traffic control and diversion from afar to reduce congestion on roads leading to the event area. Bus routes will also be adjusted to ensure suitable transportation options for delegates and citizens participating in the event.

After the last working day of the year yesterday afternoon, many dwellers in Ho Chi Minh City returned to their hometowns or went on vacation for the 2026 New Year's Day holiday, causing severe traffic congestion on many key roads and gateways, lasting for many hours.

Congestion at An Phu intersection leaves a queue of vehicles waiting to move through the narrow passage.

At An Phu intersection, traffic slows to a crawl as long lines of vehicles inched forward

Yesterday afternoon, the An Phu intersection in An Khanh and Binh Trung wards – the eastern gateway connecting Mai Chi Tho Boulevard and Luong Dinh Cua Street with the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway – became a hot spot. Due to the construction of the intersection being in its final stages, numerous barriers occupied a large portion of the road, almost completely suffocating traffic flowing from the city center. Long lines of cars stretched along Mai Chi Tho Boulevard, in some sections nearly a kilometer long, inching forward. Container trucks, cars, and motorbikes crowded together in the narrow, dusty space around the construction site.

Although many bus routes have moved to the new Eastern Bus Station, streets around the old station including Dinh Bo Linh and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh remain congested with vehicles. Buses entering and leaving the station, combined with people heading towards Binh Trieu Bridge, frequently cause localized traffic jams.

The western gateway to Ho Chi Minh City also faces significant pressure as thousands of people travel by motorbike to the Mekong Delta provinces. From late afternoon, National Highway 1A, Kinh Duong Vuong Street, and the An Lac roundabout area are packed with vehicles. The high density of vehicles, coupled with buses departing from Mien Tay Bus Station, causes traffic to move at a snail's pace. Inside the bus station, the number of passengers increases rapidly towards evening, creating a bustling yet tense atmosphere.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport announced that during the 2026 New Year holiday, it is expected to welcome and serve an average of approximately 131,000 passengers per day, a 9 percent increase compared to the current passenger volume and about a 17 percent increase compared to the peak of the 2025 New Year holiday. Along with the increase in passengers, the number of flights to and from Tan Son Nhat Airport is also increasing significantly.

On average, the airport expects to operate 760 flights per day, including approximately 450 domestic and 310 international flights, a 6 percent increase compared to the current schedule and a 12 percent increase compared to the peak of the 2025 New Year holiday.

To meet the increased travel demand, Tan Son Nhat Airport has closely coordinated with airlines and relevant units to complete the transfer of domestic flights to Terminal 3 for Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Sun Phu Quoc Airways. VietJet Air's domestic flights continue to operate at Terminal T1.

Yesterday, at Da Nang International Airport, thousands of passengers crowded the check-in counters and security areas. According to information from Da Nang International Airport and Chu Lai Airport, in recent days, there have been an average of 267 flights arriving and departing daily, an increase of 14-16 flights.

In Hue City, Pham Xuan Son, General Director of Hue Bus Station Joint Stock Company, reported that the number of passengers increased by about 10 percent-15 percent compared to normal days, mainly visitors from neighboring provinces coming to Hue City for sightseeing and tourism.

A long backlog of cars and motorbikes stretches across An Phu intersection, barely advancing amid the gridlock.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan