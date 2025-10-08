HCMC prioritizes resolving traffic congestion ahead of Lunar New Year 2026

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 336 traffic congestion hotspots, with 186 classified as high-risk areas. These are primarily concentrated in the city center and major gateways.

Traffic Jam from Binh Trieu Bridge spreads to Pham Van Dong Street. (Photo: SGGP)

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, on October 7, issued a statement conveying the conclusions of Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong regarding efforts to address traffic congestion across the city.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed relevant departments and local authorities to focus on targeted and prioritized measures, with a firm commitment to completely resolve localized traffic congestion points before the Lunar New Year 2026.

Simultaneously, the City Department of Construction, serving as the standing agency of the City Traffic Safety Committee, has been assigned to coordinate with the municipal Department of Public Security and related units to implement a detailed plan based on the “5 Clearest” principle: clear units, clear tasks, clear outcomes, clear deadlines, and clear coordination responsibilities.

Task forces will be established to address congestion at key locations such as the An Phu Interchange, Cat Lai Port, the Hanoi Highway–Mai Chi Tho route, Phu My Bridge–Vo Chi Cong Road, and the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, with completion targeted before October 15.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City has been instructed to accelerate progress, ensure quality, and minimize traffic disruptions during the construction process.

Vehicles backed up on Mai Chi Tho Road. (Photo: SGGP)

Specific progress milestones include the completion of the N2–XL11 bridge branch at the An Phu Interchange by December 31 and the HC1-02–XL6 underpass by January 15, 2026; the commencement of construction on sections 1, 2, and 3 of Ring Road 2 between October and November 2025; full technical clearance of Ring Road 3 expected within 2025; and the completion of the entire My Thuy Interchange project by June 2026.

In addition to infrastructure projects, the city has called for accelerated adoption of intelligent traffic technologies, a thorough review of traffic lights and signage systems, and expansion of the public transport network to better connect newly merged areas.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police have intensified patrols and enforcement, imposed post-violation fines, and collaborated with youth volunteers and local authorities to regulate traffic at congestion hotspots.

Frequent traffic congestion at An Phu Interchange leading to Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged relevant agencies and units to expedite implementation and report progress on schedule, ensuring safe and smooth traffic flow to serve residents during the upcoming Lunar New Year.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, there remain 336 locations at risk of traffic congestion, with 186 classified as high-risk. These hotspots are mainly concentrated in the city center and key gateways such as National Highways 13, 1, and 22, Binh Trieu Bridge, An Phu Interchange, Cat Lai Port, and Phu Huu Port.

The causes are attributed to the rapid increase in vehicle volume, insufficient infrastructure capacity, simultaneous construction of multiple key projects, and limited compliance with traffic laws by some members of the public.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh