Traffic congestion occurs at gateways to Mekong Delta before Tet

Severe traffic congestion occurred for several hours at gateways to the Mekong Delta, particularly those in Ho Chi Minh City and National Highway 1, on January 18.

As reported by journalists of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, at 8:45 a.m. on January 18, traffic on the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway's section near the Ben Luc exit in Long An Province, was overloaded. Hundreds of vehicles slowly moved on the route and stuck in traffic.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Anh Tuan, Head of the Traffic Police Team of Tien Giang Provincial Traffic Police Department, reported that from January 18 to January 24, a large number of people traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to their hometowns in the Mekong Delta for ancestor worship and then returning to Ho Chi Minh City have been causing heavy congestion. The situation has worsened in the narrow Rach Mieu Bridge with frequent traffic bottlenecks.

The traffic police forces of Tien Giang Province have been stationed at points prone to traffic jams, regulating vehicles and quickly resolving any traffic incidents.

They have also collaborated with the traffic police of Ben Tre Province to control traffic flow, perform one-way traffic restrictions and alternate traffic flow within 15 minutes to 25 minutes of intervals depending on traffic volume.

