Binh Trieu 1 Bridge repair completed, easing traffic congestion in HCMC gateway

On November 23, the Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center under Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Construction held a ceremony to open Binh Trieu 1 Bridge on National Route 13, spanning Binh Thanh Ward and Hiep Binh Ward.

Ribbon-Cutting ceremony marks the opening of Binh Trieu 1 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

The project was completed a month ahead of schedule, highlighting efforts to ease congestion at the city’s northeastern gateway.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center, Nguyen Xuan Vinh, said that the bridge's vertical clearance project began at the end of 2024, with a total investment of VND133 billion (US$5 million). The entire 554-meter long bridge was elevated by 1 meter, helping to improve navigation along the Saigon River while ensuring road traffic safety.

During the period when cars were prohibited from crossing the bridge, from August 26 until now, key routes such as National Route 13, Pham Van Dong Boulevard, and Binh Trieu 2 Bridge have been continuously overloaded. As a result, the opening of Binh Trieu `1 has been met with high expectations from residents who regularly travel through the area.

Under the traffic management plan, Binh Trieu 1 will serve vehicles traveling from Hang Xanh Intersection toward Pham Van Dong Boulevard and National Highway 13, while Binh Trieu 2 will continue to handle traffic in the opposite direction into the city center via Dinh Bo Linh Street.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Tran Quang Lam, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Tran Quang Lam, stated that completing the project ahead of schedule not only helps alleviate prolonged traffic congestion but also facilitates the implementation of major transportation projects in the area.

In the coming period, the city plans to accelerate the expansion of National Highway 13, a strategic road connecting central Ho Chi Minh City with the Binh Duong area. The project is expected to commence at the end of 2026 and be completed by 2028, with a total investment of approximately VND20,900 billion (US$792 million) under the BOT model, of which Ho Chi Minh City’s budget will contribute around VND14,600 billion (US$553 million).

Under the plan, nearly 6 kilometers of National Highway 13, from Binh Trieu Bridge to Vinh Binh Bridge, will be widened to 60 meters. The route will feature four lanes on the elevated section with a design speed of 80 km/h, alongside parallel roads on both sides with three lanes each, allowing a maximum speed of 60 km/h. Two underpasses at the Binh Loi and Binh Phuoc intersections will also be constructed to improve traffic flow.

In addition, the Department of Construction is preparing documents to submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in December 2025 to seek approval for investment in two road expansion projects on Xo Viet Nghe Tinh and Dinh Bo Linh Streets.

The 2-kilometer section of Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street, from Hang Xanh to Binh Trieu 1, is planned to be widened to 30–40 meters, with the construction of the Martyrs' Monument intersection featuring a combined roundabout and underpass design. The project has a total investment of approximately VND7,000 billion (US$265 million), with land clearance costs accounting for VND4,500 billion (US$170.5 million).

Dinh Bo Linh Street will also be widened to 25 meters, alongside the construction of a new Binh Trieu Bridge featuring six lanes, consisting of two separate structures, each 11.5 meters wide and 560 meters long. The total investment for this project exceeds VND2,900 billion (US$109.9 million).

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City plans to build Binh Trieu 3 Bridge to complete the road-bridge network connecting Hang Xanh Intersection to Binh Phuoc Bridge, enhancing traffic capacity and relieving pressure on existing bridges.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh