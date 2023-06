Many streets and houses in Da Lat City were submerged and many vehicles were stuck in rainwater after a thundery downpour lasted for one hour at noon of June 23.

Related News Downpours ease power shortage concern in Northern region

Tran Quoc Toan street around Xuan Huong Lake, the planning areas on Yersin and Mac Dinh Chi streets were flooded under 20-40 cm of rainwater.

Water from streets entering houses caused significant damage while a lot of trees were uprooted.

Functional agencies are urgently counting property loss after the one-hour heavy rain.

Some photos feature serious flooding in Da Lat city’s streets after the one-hour downpour: