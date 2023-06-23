Downpours ease power shortage concern in Northern region

Thanks to recently prolonged rains, the hydropower plants in the Northern region are expected to ensure power generation capacity and not to conduct rotational power cut plans.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, from last night until the early morning of June 23, Northern localities and Thanh Hoa Province experienced thundery showers. Torrential rains occured in some places of Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen provinces and so on.

Two days later, several Northern localities suffered from moderate-heavy rains, notably in the upstream areas.

Last night, Ho Chi Minh City and Thanh Hoa Province recorded downpours and whirlwinds.

It is forecast that the above-mentioned areas will continue to see moderate-heavy rains and thunderstorms at night time from June 23 to June 25.

Some meteorologists warned that the rainy phenomenon would prolong until the end of June, mostly in the Northern region, a part of the Central Highlands, the South-Central region and Mekong Delta.

Thanks to the increasing intensity of rainfall in the upstream areas, the wave of rain is expected to bring a significant volume of water to hydroelectric reservoirs, thereby maintaining electricity generation or reserving water.

As of this morning, water levels at all of the hydroelectric reservoirs in the Northern region were above the dead storage capacity.