Many new public restrooms to be built in downtown HCMC

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on April 12 approved a construction project of temporary public toilet facilities in District 1 with a total cost of VND3 billion (US$129,000).

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of District 1 has built a detailed plan on locations, area, investment model, and design to build new public restrooms, and will work with investors to implement the plan.

The facilities will be located at No.8-12 Le Lai Street, No.2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street, No.135 Nguyen Hue Street and No.2-4-6 Nguyen Hue Street in Ben Nghe Ward; and No.8 Nguyen Trung Truc Street in Ben Thanh Ward. A public toilet cabin is designed to be 7.5 meters long and four meters wide.

The Department of Planning and Investment will give instructions for selecting investors while the Department of Natural Resources and Environment must submit proposals of the relevant departments and units, districts and Thu Duc City on investment, construction and management of public toilets in the city.