Public toilets designed with aesthetic, financial purposes

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just asked Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Co. Ltd. for designs of public toilets for the downtown area.



Accordingly, Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Co. Ltd. must prepare new public toilet designs that are modern, aesthetic, environmentally friendly, and fully equipped for necessary functions, along with financial plans, operation and management methods. More importantly, the designs must ensure to earn revenues for workers there.

The People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and all districts must cooperate with the HCMC Departments of Tourism, Transport, Construction in order to evaluate the results of investment amounts into building public toilets in public places since 2020.

A report should be prepared, including advantages and disadvantages during the investment and operation periods, together with measures to improve service provision and management. The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment will then compile these proposals for feasible solutions to apply.

Thu Duc City and all districts, especially those in the downtown area, should mobilize the support from such buildings as post offices, gas stations, cultural centers, training centers, supermarkets, stores, malls, restaurants, hotels, food shops, public transport stations to aid individuals with a need to use a toilet.