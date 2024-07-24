Many areas flooded, at least 3 dead, 6 missing due to Prapiroon circulation

After a night of heavy, continuous rain, many areas in Hanoi were severely flooded this morning, July 24, with even usually dry places being inundated with rainwater.

Apart from buses, very few vehicles can move on the flooded roads.

Long Bien District experienced significant flooding this morning. Le Thu Huong, a resident in Ngoc Lam Ward, said it rained all day yesterday and continued into the early morning.

"Yesterday afternoon, I heard that Ha Dong was heavily flooded and congested, and I thought Long Bien never floods. But this morning, the water was so high that I could not even move my bike," Huong said.

Ha Dong District (Hanoi) is a frequent hotspot for traffic congestion during heavy rain. Due to the continuous downpour throughout the day, by the afternoon of July 23, Quang Trung area in Yen Nghia Ward (Ha Dong District) was heavily flooded, making it difficult for vehicles to navigate around the water.

Continuous rain over eight hours delivers 300 mm of rainfall in Hanoi.

As night fell, the flooding worsened and expanded. Traffic congestion persisted until around 11 p.m. to midnight before easing. Many reported they left their office in central Hanoi at 6 p.m. but only reached their home in Ba La (Yen Nghia - Ha Dong) after five hours.

In Ha Dong District, numerous streets in Van Quan area were submerged this morning, July 24. Water from Van Quan Lake overflowed onto the surrounding streets. "The water level in the lake and on the roads is the same," said Nguyen Hung, a local resident.

Water from Van Quan Lake overflows onto the surrounding streets.

In Hoang Mai District, the water level in Linh Dam Lake also rose, flooding the surrounding roads with a depth of about 30 centimeters.

Residents in Thanh Xuan and Thanh Tri districts reported that this morning, Tan Trieu area in Thanh Tri District was heavily submerged in rainwater. This area has long been prone to flooding during heavy rains.

Rainwater rises to half of the first floor of a nine-storey building this morning.

According to SGGP reporters, in Lot 28 of Yen Xa auction area (Tan Trieu - Thanh Tri), rainwater had risen to half of the first floor of a nine-story building this morning. From midnight to early morning, residents had to swim through the water to save their belongings and evacuate their families.

Many places in Hanoi are flooded after eight hours of rain.

Meteorologists reported that from the night of July 23 to the morning of July 24, continuous rain over eight hours had delivered 300 mm of rainfall in Hanoi.

Starting around 8-9 a.m. on July 24, the rain in Hanoi began to ease, and water levels receded quickly in many areas. Some places only suffered minor flooding, allowing traffic to return to normal. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and some meteorologists have stated that while localized rain may still occur throughout the day, it will be less intense than yesterday's. Rainfall is expected to decrease from the night of July 24.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, during the night and early morning of July 24, the northern regions experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving torrential rainfall exceeding 120 mm. Notable measurements include Chuong My (Hanoi) 290 mm, Hoa Mac (Ha Nam) 136 mm, Tien Son (Hoa Binh) 174 mm, and Thu Lum (Lai Chau) 120 mm.

On July 24, the Northeastern region is expected to have moderate to heavy rain, ranging from 30-80 mm, with some areas receiving over 140 mm. Rainfall in this region will gradually decrease from the night of July 24.

Throughout the day and night of July 24, the Northwest region and Thanh Hoa Province will see moderate to heavy rain, with precipitation between 40 mm and 100 mm and some areas exceeding 180 mm. Rainfall in these areas is expected to diminish starting July 25.

Additionally, this afternoon and evening of July 24, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will encounter showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain ranging from 15 mm to 30 mm and some areas exceeding 60 mm.

As of 11 a.m. on July 24, the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Son La Province reported that at least three people have died, five are missing, and one is injured due to heavy rain following Typhoon No.2 (Prapiroon) circulation, which struck this morning. Earlier reports from Son La indicated two deaths and four missing individuals. Son La City is inundated by floodwaters. As of the morning of July 24, one person in Quoc Oai District, Hanoi, was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters. Thus, the total number of deaths due to rain in Northern Vietnam this morning was at least three people, with six others still missing. The landslide occurs last night, July 23, in Chieng Khoa Commune. Muddy rainwater flows into homes in Son La City on the morning of July 24. Flooding in Son La City on the morning of July 24

