Quang Ngai to host Mang Den Cultural and Tourism Week

Mang Den Cultural and Tourism Week is set to take place in Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province, from January 1 to 4, 2026.

Tourists pose for photographs amid blooming cherry blossoms in Mang Den.

Under the theme, "Mang Den Plateau colored with pink cherry blossoms," the four-day event will feature nine main distinctive cultural, culinary, and tourism activities.

Highlights include the opening ceremony, which will feature an artistic performance and a fireworks display to welcome the New Year; a hot air balloon festival soaring amid the blooming season; the artistic program “A New Day in Mang Den”; an OCOP food fair; the 2026 Mang Den agricultural and medicinal products market; a pickleball tournament; craft beverage workshops and tastings of Mang Den specialty coffee; and eco-tourism tours to explore Dak Ke Lake, the 60-year-old pine forest, Khanh Lam Pagoda, and other notable local attractions.

Ms. Bach Thi Man, Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the Mang Den Cultural and Tourism Week is a festival organized by the province to serve residents and visitors, offering opportunities to explore, experience, and appreciate the beauty of the newly expanded province of Quang Ngai.

In addition to sightseeing and enjoying the region’s natural landscapes, visitors are also encouraged to contribute to the creation of a greener Mang Den by taking part in the pickleball tournament called “Nurturing Green for Mang Den.” Funds raised from the tournament will be used to purchase saplings for reforestation efforts, helping expand green spaces in Mang Den and supporting the goal of sustainable tourism development.

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has instructed accommodation providers to ensure sufficient room capacity and strict food safety and hygiene standards. Local authorities have also been asked to coordinate with nearby lodging facilities and prepare contingency plans to accommodate and serve visitors during peak periods, ensuring that no tourist is left without suitable accommodation.

In recent days, cherry blossom trees across Mang Den have begun to bloom. Visitors from various localities have arrived early to admire the blossoms, explore the area, take photographs, and enjoy the fresh, crisp air of the highlands.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Kim Khanh