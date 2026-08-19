Travel

Lien Khuong Airport upgrade project inaugurated

SGGPO

The VND1.032 trillion (US$39.2 million) upgrade project of Lien Khuong International Airport has been completed after nearly six months of construction.

The Lien Khuong International Airport runway and taxiway upgrade project was inaugurated on August 19, helping improve travel convenience and connectivity between Da Lat-Lam Dong and other destinations.

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Units receive certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee after completing the Lien Khuong Airport upgrade project. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

The Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Lien Khuong International Airport, held an inauguration ceremony.

Launched on March 4, 2026, the project had a total investment of VND1.032 trillion (US$39.2 million). After nearly six months of construction, the entire 3,250-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway was rebuilt, along with the taxiway system. Technical infrastructure and equipment supporting flight operations were also comprehensively upgraded.

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Passengers complete check-in procedures at Lien Khuong Airport on the morning of August 19. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

Following the upgrade, Lien Khuong Airport is expected to handle an average of 36-40 flights per day, connecting Lam Dong with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, Can Tho and Hai Phong.

At the airport terminal, passenger service areas have been rearranged, with more service counters than before.

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Lien Khuong Airport staff assist passengers with biometric check-in procedures. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

Lam Dong welcomes millions of domestic and international visitors each year, while Da Lat is increasingly becoming a destination for cultural and sporting events, conferences and leisure travel, driving higher demand for air transport.

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New information counters are available for passengers at Lien Khuong Airport. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

The completion of the project ahead of the upcoming extended holidays will make travel to and from Da Lat-Lam Dong more convenient for residents and visitors.

According to ACV, the project’s timely completion despite its demanding technical requirements demonstrates the company’s capacity to undertake larger and more complex aviation infrastructure projects in the future.

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Lam Dong Province People’s Committee Chairman Ho Van Muoi speaks at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

Lam Dong Province People’s Committee Chairman Ho Van Muoi said that the reopening of Lien Khuong Airport would not only meet the growing travel demand of residents and visitors but also open an important economic channel for the province. It will help expand the visitor market, promote tourism, trade and services, attract investment, and strengthen connections with domestic and international economic and tourism centers.

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The terminal at Lien Khuong Airport. Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien

The reopening is especially significant as Lam Dong is set to host a series of major cultural, tourism and sporting events in the final months of 2026, including Lam Dong Tourism Month 2026 and the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival. The events are expected to boost tourism promotion, attract more visitors and expand the province’s tourism markets.

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By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Lien Khuong Airport airport upgrade Lam Dong Da Lat Airports Corporation of Vietnam air connectivity tourism

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